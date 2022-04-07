Second Weekend In April Events

The Sonora Armory View Photo

There are several events planned this weekend in the Mother Lode.

Saturday beginning at 11:30 AM the fundraiser for Ukraine relief will feature a free lunch with indoor and umbrella-covered outdoor seating at St Matthew Lutheran Church. The handling charity is Lutheran World Relief, which has operated in Ukraine for years, with connections throughout Ukraine. More details are in the community event listing here.

Register now for a free educational event at Columbia College to attend the Native Voices series at Carkeet Park on campus Saturday, April 9. The event will showcase Indigenous Hip Hop, an emerging art form and style of storytelling with leading local, state, and nationally known Native American performers. More details are in the community event listing here.

Sierra Waldorf School is hosting their costumed Live Auction & Dance on Saturday at the Armory in Sonora. This year’s theme is “Honky Tonk” and event organizers encourage attendees to run wild and make all your rhinestone cowboy, Dolly Parton wig dreams come true! More details are in the community event listing here.

As detailed here this Saturday at Sonora’s Mother Lode Fairgrounds from 2 to 5 PM there will be many activities at the Community Discovery Fair.

On Washington Street in Downtown Sonora businesses will be open for 2nd Saturday Art Night, as detailed here. More details about the activities happening at the Linoberg Pop Up Art Market are here.

The 2nd Annual Tuolumne County Art Week starts Sunday, April 10th. Events take place throughout Tuolumne County to celebrate artists of all kinds with specials, deals, activities, and more from many local artists and businesses. A detailed list is in our events calendar here.