The Mother Lode Art Association’s 67th Annual Fine Art Show

The Mother Lode Art Association will hold its 67th Annual Fine Art Show at the Sonora Opera Hall from this Friday April 8th through Thursday April 14th.

John Sharum, President of the Mother Lode Art Association (MLAA), was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Juried by renowned artists Diana Boyd and Jeannie Vodden, the event at the Opera Hall will showcase the marvelous works of local and regional artists. Also, on display will be a selection of student art from area schools, art work by the Watch Resources Art Guild and Jamestown Ranch, and award-winning photographs from the Sonora Photo Club.

Sharum said, “We have been waiting for two years to make this happen, so this year’s show will be better and run longer than previous ones. The public is welcome and admission is free for all events.”

An opening reception for artists and the public will be held on Friday, April 8 from 5 to 8 PM with an awards presentation at 7PM. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided by MLAA and live music will be provided by the band, DMV.

The public will have an opportunity to participate in the raffle drawings and silent auction.

The Grand Raffle Prize is an original work by Susie Hoffman, our 2019 Best of Show winner, entitled “Summer Pleasures”.

This year, the show will be open on Second Saturday evening, April 9, as well as during the day starting at 10:00 AM. The band, Blue Oak, will be performing in the Hall starting at 5PM.

On Sunday, April 10, we will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM and we will wrap up our raffle and silent auction. You need not be present to win.

The City of Sonora is celebrating Art Week from April 10-17 and MLAA is a registered participant. With sponsorship from the City of Sonora and Visit Tuolumne, MLAA will keep showing the 67th Fine Art Show and Exhibition at the Sonora Opera Hall through Thursday, April 14. So, if you missed the weekend events, you can still see and purchase the great art of the student and adult artists from 10AM to 4PM, daily, through April 14.

Proceeds from entry fees, art sales, silent auction and raffle sales go to support art education in area schools.

You may see MLAA’s Plein Air artists in downtown Sonora painting, drawing and photographing the beautiful City of Sonora during the show’s run from April 9-14. If you would like to join in the fun, check out the Plein Air section of their website (motherlodeartassociation.org) for information on how to participate.

In fact, all of the information regarding the 67th annual Fine Art show can be found on motherlodeartassociation.org

For more information, contact John Sharum a jgsharum@aol.com or 925 588-1417 or Linda Happel at lindaleehappel@gmail.com or 209 532-7240.

