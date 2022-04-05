Public Feedback Wanted On Caltrans’ HWY 49 Project

San Andreas, CA – Caltrans and the Calaveras County Public Works Department want to hear from the public regarding a construction project on Highway 49 in San Andreas.

The State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) construction project stretches from one end of town to the other along the highway. The town hall will give the public a chance to hear and see drawings of the project that will upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards with curb ramps, sidewalks and crosswalks.

The project is currently in the design phase and runs through the town from Toyanza Street to the north of Pool Station Road. The public meeting will be held at San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Street, tonight (April 5) beginning at 6:30-7:30 p.m. There will be a 20-minute presentation from Caltrans, followed by a question-and-answer period. Caltrans relayed the project is slated to begin in August of 2024.

Questions about the meeting can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at 209-754-6401.