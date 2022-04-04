PG&E Invites Local Communities To Wildfire Safety Webinar

Sonora, CA– With the goals of helping customers and communities stay safe in the face of growing wildfire risk not just locally, but across the state. PG&E is informing customers that they are evolving its wildfire safety program to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Part of this evolution involves a upcoming safety webinar for Mariposa, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Alpine and Amador county residents on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m which will share wildfire prevention plans for 2022 and seek customer feedback. PG&E will have experts giving brief presentations on wildfire topics and be available afterwards to field questions from the audience. Some of the topics explored will be PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts, resources to help customers and communities before and after wildfire safety outages, and improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools

The event can be accessed by clicking this link here, or by dealing in at 1-800-369-2098. The conference ID is 1371852