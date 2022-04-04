Partly Cloudy
59.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Full Containment Reached On 67-Acre Pines Fire

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Pines Fire - from Big Creek Meadow

Pines Fire - from Big Creek Meadow

Photo Icon View Photos

Groveland, CA — A fire that ignited near Smith Peak Outlook Road outside of Groveland is now 100-percent contained.

It was initially estimated to be around 10 acres when first located Sunday afternoon, and the final acreage, according to Forest Service Spokesperson Benjamin Cossel, was 67-acres. Full containment was reached at around 9:20pm.

Smoke is still visible in the area this Monday morning.

Cossel adds, “We have handlines around the entire perimeter and will have one dozer, two water tenders, two engines and one hand crew back in the area today for mop-up operations.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A special thanks to community news partner Brenda Crouse for sending in photos of the fire taken yesterday near the Big Creek Meadow area. News photos can be emailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Click on the image box to also see a photo of the lingering smoke this morning.

  • Monday Morning Smoke Near Pines Fire
  • Pines Fire - from Big Creek Meadow

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 