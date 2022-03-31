Update: HWY 49 Pile-Up In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 3:40 p.m.: The CHP reports that tow crews have removed three vehicles involved in a pile-up on Highway 49 in San Andreas that were blocking the roadway. Officers had been directing traffic for about a half-hour. The CHP says traffic is moving freely once again. Further details on the crash are below.

Original post 3:06 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle pile-up on Highway 49 in Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that three vehicles are blocking the roadway at the Pool Station Road intersection. One person has been airlifted from the scene, but there is no word on their injuries. Officers are directing traffic and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible as there is plenty of activity.