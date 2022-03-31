First Weekend Of April Events

Action Sports Park Logo View Photo

There are several events planned this weekend in the Mother Lode.

Bret Harte High School students are performing The Sound of Music from March 31 to April 7 at the school in Angels Camp.

This year’s Mustache and Wig Party will be held at the Eproson House Friday, April 1st. The event will raise money to help those in need that are battling cancer, this year money is going to help Dionisio Briones better known as “Joey” who has been a cook at Gus’s steak house for 12 years. Details are in their community event listing here.

Badges And Hoops Basketball Tournament For Special Olympics will provide a family-friendly event that will support Special Olympics and Tuolumne County First Responders. Local Law Enforcement Agencies and Fire Departments will play the Tuolumne County Ravens Black, Red and Gray Teams followed by a friendly competition game of Badges vs Badges. Doors open at 5 pm, with free admission, and all ages and abilities, are welcome. There will be Snack Shack and a raffle, details are in the community event listing here.

The Action Sports Film Fest is Saturday at the Sonora Elks Lodge from 5 pm until 9 pm. The 2-5 minute video submissions will be viewed along with pizza, other appetizers, and icy treats available. The event is an all-aged, family fun night to raise money for the up-and-coming sports park. Details are here.

The senior project for Joey Fitzgerald and Zach Peck 1-2pm, Sunday April 3rd at the Twain Harte Golf Club. Go and see your favorite local swing band, Melting Faces, for a good cause. Raffle prizes will be offered. All proceeds will go to Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian organization whose programs provide life-saving treatment to hundreds of thousands of children, in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and around the world.

Sierra Repertory Theatre is presenting Ramblin’ Rose which celebrates female songwriters of American country music with class from Dolly Parton, the Carter Family, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and more. Opening night is tonight, March 31, through April 10 at 2pm and 7pm, with some performances already sold out.

As detailed in the news story Railtown To Open And Celebrate Milestones Saturday, April 2, 2022, is opening day for Railtown and they are celebrating their 125th anniversary and the 100th birthday of the historic steam locomotive Sierra No. 28.

The La Grange Rodeo is this Sunday. Slack Starts at 8:00 am, the Queen Crowning is at Noon with the Grand Entry at 1:00 pm. Other rodeo events are scheduled all day long, including the Goat Scramble for children ages 8 and under. The 70th Oakdale Rodeo is next weekend on April 10th.