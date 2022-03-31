Cloudy
Bill Requests CHP Help In Catalytic Convertor Investigations

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — California is seeing a spike in catalytic convertor thefts and the California Highway Patrol might be asked to help counties investigate incidents.

Assembly Bill 1653 authored by Republican Assemblyman James Patterson was approved in the Assembly Appropriations Committee yesterday. It would allow counties in the hardest-hit areas, struggling to keep up with investigations, to seek additional support from the CHP. That help may come in the form of logistical support, personnel, or equipment. The CHP would also assist with theft ring investigations.

Assemblyman Patterson says, “Catalytic convertor theft is hurting real people when they can least afford it. These crooks will saw off your catalytic converter in broad daylight in your own driveway and sell it for $300, but it costs you $2000 to replace it. It’s time for the state to add additional resources to help put a stop to this.”

Assembly Bill 1653 now moves to the Assembly Floor for a vote.

