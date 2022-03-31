Kounalakis Will Fill In For Newsom Over Next Two Weeks

Sacramento, CA — Eleni Kounalakis will serve as California’s Acting Governor until April 12 as Governor Gavin Newsom and his family departed last night for a spring break trip to Central and South America.

It was confirmed by the Governor’s Office. California’s Constitution stipulates that the Lt. Governor serves in the executive role anytime the Governor leaves the state.

The exact location of the trip was not disclosed. Newsom and his family also left the state for a brief period in November to celebrate Thanksgiving down in Mexico.

Newsom’s final action before departing was signing a proclamation declaring today as “Cesar Chavez Day” in recognition of the founder of the United Farm Workers union. His office says he plans to stay in contact with legislative leaders during the trip.