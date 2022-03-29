A Day Each Year To Show Vietnam Veterans Gratitude

Sacramento, CA – Noting that upon returning home, Vietnam veterans were not met with the gratitude, respect and care befitting of their heroism and sacrifices, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed Wednesday, March 30, “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” in California.

While many of the soldiers bear lifelong physical and mental scars, Newsom shared that California is “proud to stand by our veterans and remains steadfastly committed to connecting them and their families with the benefits they have earned and deeply deserve.”

The day will honor the brave servicemen and women who selflessly answered the nation’s call at a time of great turmoil and strife, including 5,822 Californians that lost their lives in the war, relayed Newsom.

