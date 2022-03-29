Newsom Calls For Stricter Water Conservation Measures

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed an Executive Order directing cities and local water districts to implement stricter conservation measures.

It will likely result in new limitations on outdoor water use and less frequent watering of parks and other public spaces.

Newsom says the state is moving to “stage two” conservation measures, “which require locally-appropriate actions that will conserve water across all sectors, and directs the State Water Resources Control Board to consider a ban on the watering of decorative grass at businesses and institutions.”

Newsom stated local municipalities are better at selecting appropriate conservation measures, as opposed to specific state orders, because they know the community’s needs and limitations.

The Governor says the action comes following the driest three-month period, from January through March, in the state’s recorded history.

