Large Tow Truck Needed For Big Rig On Its Side

Non Injury big rig roll over Mono Way @ Tuolumne Rd. One lane towards Peppery shut down, expect delays View Photos

Sonora, CA- Crews are on scene and waiting for a large tow truck for a big rig that is on its side at Tuolumne Road and Mono Way.

There are no injuries but the incident limited traffic to one of the two lanes until crews can get the large vehicle upright again. While the vehicle and cargo was cleaned up the westbound lane of Mono Way is closed at Tuolumne Road. The incident was reported to the California Highway Patrol at about 3:30 PM on Monday, March 28. The mud flaps indicate it is an SPI truck.

As seen in the images provided by Tuolumne County Code 3, the truck fell to its side and into the ditch while going around the curve near the Junction Shopping Center.

Semi-trucks and big rig trucks are too long and heavy to be effectively towed by regular tow trucks. Big rig tow trucks are specifically designed to pull even the biggest trucks to safety after an incident.