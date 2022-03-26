Local Bank Taps Sonora Native For Vice President Post

Sonora, CA – Oak Valley Community Bank has promoted a Sonora native to the Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer position.

Based out of the bank’s downtown Sonora branch, Lisa Melville has over 40 years in the banking industry, nearly 20 of those in commercial banking. Melville joined the bank in 2015 when Oak Valley acquired Mother Lode Bank. More recently, during the COVID pandemic, she has been instrumental in the bank’s efforts to assist businesses in the Mother Lode region with PPP loan and forgiveness applications.

“I can’t say enough about Lisa’s work ethic and professionalism,” says Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group. “She is a key employee whom we greatly rely on in the Sierra region and is highly deserving of this promotion.”

Melville has called Tuolumne County her home for more than 50 years. She has been a trailblazer in the community. In 1999, she became the first female member of Sonora Lions Club and remains active in the club today. She is also a Board member of Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate 17 branches.