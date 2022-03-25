Yuba City Residents Busted In Tuolumne County For Burglaries

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A proactive move by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office helped bust two people for burglaries carried out in other counties.

A sheriff’s office official on patrol noticed a vehicle backed into a turnout near Cavalieri Road during the early morning hours this week. The sergeant spoke with the two occupants, 42-year-old Cesar Perez and 34-year-old Michelle Vass. Both were on parole, and Perez had a warrant for his arrest.

More law enforcement officials were soon dispatched and deputies located drugs, as well as items that were recently stolen from victims in both Jackson and Fresno. They included things like credit cards, a driver’s license, a purse, wallet, and other things.

Both Perez and Vass were booked into the Dambacher Detention Center in Tuolumne County on various charges.