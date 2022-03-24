GOP Responds To Governor Newsom’s Gas Rebate Plan

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled an $11-billion plan to give rebates up to $800 to households ($400 per vehicle) as a way to offset rising gas prices.

It also includes funding for those without cars to help cover the costs of public transportation.

Republicans in Sacramento are arguing that a better approach is to temporarily eliminate the excise tax on gasoline, and to permanently reduce the state’s income taxes.

The GOP Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, Vince Fong, says, “Californians are overtaxed, and the cost of everything is on the rise. Let’s provide immediate relief by suspending the state’s gas tax, expand domestic energy supplies and permanently reduce income taxes on everyday Californians. These common-sense solutions require the Governor to have the political will.”

The Governor’s plan also includes $500-million for active transportation projects that support things like walking and biking projects. It would also spend $1.75-billion on building electric vehicle charging stations.

Newsom’s version is likely to pass as Democrats control both houses of the legislature.