Road Closures In Cold Springs Due To Tree Removal

Cold Springs, CA — There will be some traffic impacts in the Cold Springs area both today and Friday due to tree removal operations.

The closure today is at 29560 Lassen Drive. The work began at 7am and will wrap up at around 4pm. A detour is set up around the full road closure.

Then on Friday there will be a similar closure at 29495 Kerns Drive from 7am-4pm. You will need to avoid the area.

The work is being done by PG&E subcontractors.