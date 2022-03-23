The Big Buck Theory Rules At Calaveras County’s Science Fair

Elliot Hungerford & Leighton Quilici Avery Middle School 7th graders -Winners in the Physical Science and Engineering category View Photo

Angels Camp, CA- – Calling it successful on “a number of levels,” the 37th Annual Calaveras County Virtual Science Fair gave kids a new incentive to use their brainpower.

Calaveras county students from 4th to 12th grade competed in this year’s fair, representing schools in each district as well as the local private and charter schools. The winners are now qualified to be invited to attend the California State and Engineering Fair (CSEF) in April, which will also be virtual this year.

The volunteer judges were local scientists and professionals. Each winner in four categories: Physical Science and Engineering, Life Science, Behavioral and Cognitive Science, or Math and Computer Science, took home $250. The money was raised by the newly formed STEM Advisory Council, whose members will also provide coaching and mentoring for those students allowed to enter next month’s state fair.

To view the names of the winners and each student’s video submission, click here.