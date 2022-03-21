Yosemite Officials Reminding Visitors About Reservations

Sonora, CA– Yosemite National Park is reminding visitors about the upcoming reservation system that will be implemented this year.It was first announced in February in a story that is detailed by clicking here. It’s being called a “temporary peak-hours reservation system” and it uses the information gained from the previous two years of the summer reservation system. It’s designed to spread visitors out and reduce chronic congestion in the park. The reservation requirement will be in place beginning May 20th and run till September 30th of 2022.

Park visitors will need a reservation to enter the park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. seven days a week. Visitors entering the park outside the peak hours are not required to have a reservation. Potential visitors who wish to learn more information about this change and how to access the park can click here.