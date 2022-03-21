Clear
TUD Public Hearing On New District Maps

By B.J. Hansen
By B.J. Hansen
TUD District Draft One Map

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is hoping to hear from the public about new district boundaries being developed for board representatives.

We reported earlier that the district is making the change from the current at-large election system to one in which directors represent a specific geographic region (similar to the county board of supervisors). The move is to ensure that the district is in compliance with current state laws.

The district has hired an outside firm to draw up a handful of different options, and they will be discussed during a public hearing at Tuesday’s 9am board meeting.

You can review the various proposals by clicking here.

The meeting will also feature an update on the Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant construction.

Details about taking part in the meeting can be found here.

At the end of the meeting, the board will break into a closed session so they can further discuss negotiations with PG&E in regards to acquiring infrastructure and water rights.

