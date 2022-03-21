Concerns Northern California Refinery Strike Could Increase Gas Prices

Stock Photo Gas pump View Photo

Richmond, CA — Nearly 600 workers went on strike this morning at a Chevron refinery in Northern California after contract talks broke down.

There are concerns that it could further increase the region’s record-breaking gas prices. California has the highest price for regular unleaded in the nation, at $5.87 per gallon. Nearly 600 United Steel Workers employees at the Richmond refinery went on strike early this morning due to the ongoing contract dispute. The union has been negotiating a new contract with the oil company since January. The Associated Press reports that if the strike slows production at the refinery it could further crimp regional gas supplies. The company is bringing in backup workers in an attempt to keep things afloat.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows local regular unleaded prices sitting between $5.31 and $5.79.