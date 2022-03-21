Sonora Council Will Vote On Making Linoberg Closure Permanent

Linoberg Street In Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Linoberg Street has been closed on a trial basis over the past few years so that it could be used as a pedestrian parkway as part of the overall Vision Sonora plan.

It was first approved in 2019 on a one-year trial basis, and it was extended in 2020. Tonight, the Sonora City Council will vote on continuing the road closure “indefinitely.”

A condition is that the street remains a public space and events and private usage be subject to a special event permit, or encroachment permit, as issued by the city.

Also today, the council will vote on approving needed street closures for the May 7 Mother Lode Roundup Parade. The event will be returning following a two-year absence. In addition, the council will vote on allowing alcohol beverage consumption within the cordoned-off area.

There will also be discussions about organic waste recycling policies and a report on the Sonora General Plan.

The regular session portion of the council meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.