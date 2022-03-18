Road Closures For Weekend Calaveras Events

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Murphys, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is reminding that events in Murphys and Valley Springs will impact traffic this weekend.

We reported yesterday that Murphys Irish Day is returning on Saturday following a two-year absence. Public Works reports that Main Street, from Big Trees Road to Murphys Grade Road, will be closed from approximately 6am-7pm. Sheep Ranch Road, Church Street and Algiers Street will be closed at Main Street and restricted at Jones Street. Algiers Street, from Scott Street to Main Street will be closed for the 11 o’clock parade. Scott Street, from Jones Street to Main Street will also be closed for the parade. Shuttle service to downtown will be provided at Ironstone Vineyards.

Meanwhile, there will also be periodic road closures in Valley Springs on Sunday for the Ride & Walk 4 Art event. Traffic impacts will run from 7am-5pm in the area of downtown Valley Springs, Pardee Dam Road, Camanche Parkway South and Hogan Dam Road.