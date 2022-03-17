Popular Murphys Irish Day Festival Returns

Murphys Irish Day View Photo

Murphys, CA — After a two-year absence due to Covid, the community of Murphys will welcome visitors back this Saturday for the 29th Murphys Irish Day celebration.

It gets underway at 10 o’clock in the downtown area and there will be the traditional mix of food vendors, live entertainment and the community parade (11 o’clock).

Murphys Business Association President Michelle Plotnik says, “We’re very excited to bring the event back, and we are hoping people will have a lot of goodwill, and excitement. We have some great entertainment planned this year.”

She does admit, though, “We’re also a little nervous because there is a lot of pent-up demand for events. We could get a little overwhelmed. With the weather turning a little cooler, and the possibility of scattered showers, though, we think that could tamp things down a little bit.”

Plotnik says the event was started as a way to help Murphys gain exposure, so people could learn how quaint, friendly, and amazing the town is. Plotnik adds, “That goal has changed a bit, I think, because Murphys has now kind of been ‘found.’ But this is still something our community can rally around and show off our amazing town.”

Plotnik notes that the event has great support from numerous volunteer organizers and sponsors.

The Murphys Business Association has put out a list of tips and other information about attending Saturday’s event, which is posted below:

The event begins at 10am with artisan & food vendors extending from Big Trees Road all the way through the downtown area.

Park out at Ironstone and ride the free shuttle to town. Parking in town is likely to be very limited in the hour before the parade and the drive out to Ironstone for you and the shuttle may be slow so give yourself some extra time. It’s generally best to come into town from Highway 4 unless you are familiar with town and know how to navigate the detours.

The shuttle will run from 9:30am-5:30pm and Ironstone is worth the visit just to see the spectacular daffodil display. The shuttle pick-up and drop-off is just off Main Street in the parking lot next to the Black Sheep Tasting Room and behind the Arbors shopping area. Calaveras Connect’s Saturday Hopper will be providing service to the event and may be a good option for those staying in other Calaveras County communities and hoping to avoid driving or looking for parking. Whatever you decide, we encourage you to have a designated driver, stay hydrated, and take breaks to walk around, shop, and enjoy all of the event. Maybe even do a little dancing!

Murphys Main Street and portions of Jones Street are closed to vehicle traffic and no parking is allowed beginning at 6am. The road will not re-open until all the vendors are cleaned up and off of Main Street sometime around 7pm. Algiers between Main Street and Scott will also be closed from 6am-noon for parade staging with no access to the Black Bart parking lot until the parade is over.

Accessible parking will be available at the Masonic Hall parking lot just off Church Street but it can fill up quickly so plan to get here early for the best chance of getting a good parking place near Main Street. The large dirt parking area near the intersection of Main Street and Big Trees Road is no longer available. Free public parking is available at the Old Schoolhouse off Jones Street and the Masonic Hall but they fill up quickly. Free public parking will be available in the large Black Bart parking lot off Algiers and across from the Community Park after the parade. Please respect the No Parking signs and private property as our streets are narrow and we need to make sure that public safety vehicles and the shuttle can navigate around the event.

The Parade starts promptly at 11am.

Live music, street entertainment, and beer & wine sales begin at noon. Check out the entertainment schedule here. Stages are located near the Murphys Historic Hotel and Milliare Tasting Room but additional entertainment will take place on the street and in Murphys Community Park

Raffle tickets for a chance to win a trip to Ireland will be for sale in front of the Native Sons Hall from 10am-4pm. You need not be present to win.

Beer and wine booths are located at both ends of the event area on Main Street and near the Native Sons Hall. Beer sales will end promptly at 4pm. Please remember that our license only allows beer sold on the street to be consumed on the street. Help us out by cooperating with our volunteers and enjoying your drink on Main Street within the event boundaries.

The Lost & Found is inside the Native Sons Hall with the First Aid booth being manned by our Firefighters Association at the corner of Main Street and Church nearby. Stop by the Native Sons Hall for help with any questions you may have regarding the event.

Public restrooms are located in the Community Park and portable toilets are located throughout the event area along with handwash stations, trash & recycle containers, and dumpsters for larger items. Please help us keep Murphys clean!

New this year will be additional activities in Murphys Community Park including performances by the Murphys School of Music, food & drinks from the Murphys Community Club, and other family-friendly activities between noon and 4pm. Take a break from the crowds on Main Street and investigate our beautiful park along the creek.

If you have an hour and a half on the day of the event, please consider signing up to volunteer by clicking here. You’ll receive a ticket to enter our raffle drawing for a trip to Ireland and our gratitude. And, we’ll invite you to join us at our volunteer dinner the following week. Meet lots of great people and be part of making this all happen….we promise you, it’s very satisfying!

It takes a village to make this all happen so please visit our Sponsor page and make sure to thank all of the many people who make this event possible. Thank you to all the folks who have contributed money, services, or time, and a special thanks to the Murphys Pourhouse for their particularly generous support of the event along with our other stage sponsors Compass Mortgage Advisors, Dignity Health/Mark Twain Medical Center, and Gold Electric.

Our parade and vendor spaces are full. But we hope you’ll come dressed in your Irish best (or at least a bit of green someplace) and prepared to enjoy the day.

Thinking of making a weekend of it? Check out our calendar to see what else is happening in Murphys or visit the calendar at GoCalaveras to see what’s happening throughout the county. There will definitely be more live music happening that weekend, make sure to check out what the Murphys Irish Pub and Newsome Harlow have planned.

Looking for a bike ride or walk for Sunday? Join the Ride&Walk4Art annual fundraiser in Valley Springs.

Whatever your plans, make your lodging & dinner reservations early as they normally fill up quickly!