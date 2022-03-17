Expect Snow In The Mountains This Saturday

Snow in Twain Harte View Photo

Another quick-hitting system will impact northern California on Saturday and will bring winter weather conditions to the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slopes of the northern Sierra Nevada on Saturday from 8 AM through 11 PM.

Relatively light snow amounts are forecast for the northern Sierra Nevada with impacts focused on weekend travel delays and possible chain controls. Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Motorists with travel plans this weekend are encouraged to check with myMotherLode.com and click the Traffic tab for the latest road conditions.

The lowest snow levels will range from 5,000 to 6,500 feet.

The total wet snow accumulations will range from two to seven inches, above the 5,500 foot elevation.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and use caution while driving.