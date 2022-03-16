Tuolumne County Leaders Support Repealing Proposition 47

Tuolumne County Jail View Photo

Sonora, CA — We reported yesterday about legislation up for debate at the state capitol that would repeal Proposition 47, which was approved by voters in 2014, and reduced penalties on many crimes in California.

Opponents argue that it has resulted in rising crime rates across the state. For example, shoplifting is no longer a felony unless the total amount exceeds $950. The earlier story noted that support for Proposition 47 has declined in recent years based on new polling.

Assemblymembers Jim Patterson, James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley have authored Assembly Bill 1599, which would repeal the measure.

A letter in support of the bill was signed by Tuolumne County Board Chair Anaiah Kirk, Sheriff Bill Pooley, Chief Probation Officer Dan Hawks, and District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke.

The letter states, “A 2018 report by the Public Policy Institute of California found that the passage of Proposition 47 directly correlated to the 9% uptick in larceny thefts throughout the state.” Adding, “The Times of San Diego declared that Proposition 47 has ‘bolstered’ criminals engaging in these types of crimes because they know they will not be severely punished for their actions.”

