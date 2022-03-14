Calaveras Candidates Qualify For June Primary

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Some races will be competitive, and others not, in Calaveras County’s upcoming June Primary Election.

We reported earlier that District Five Calaveras Supervisor Merita Callaway is retiring, and two candidates filed paperwork to run for her seat, Martin Huberty and Lisa Muetterties. Huberty is the Executive Director of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau, the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, the Calaveras Film Commission and the Angels Camp Museum. Muettererties is a former Calaveras Planning Commissioner and a local business owner/realtor.

Meanwhile, incumbent Benjamin Stopper will run unopposed for the District Five supervisor seat.

Other incumbents running unopposed are Sheriff Rick DiBasilio, District Attorney Barbara Yook, County Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner, Coroner Kevin Raggio and Auditor-Controller Kathy Gomes.

Calaveras Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik recently accepted a position to serve as Bret Harte High School’s Superintendent for the upcoming school year. His assistant superintendent in the county office, Karen Vail, is the only candidate who filed to run for his position.

Chief Appraiser Larie Durham is also the only candidate to file for the Assessor position.

There are two candidates for Treasurer-Tax Collector, Deputy Treasurer-Tax Collector Lehua Mossa and Tax Software Consultant Jennifer Barr.

The deadline closed Friday for races in which the incumbent is running, but it is extended until the middle of this week for races that have no incumbent.

To read an update on Tuolumne County local races, click here.