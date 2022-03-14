Election Window Closes For Most Local Races

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will have two new members, several county incumbents are unchallenged, and there is still some uncertainty about the Superintendent of Schools race.

The deadline for candidates to file for the races on the June Primary ballot closed on Friday evening. However, the deadline is extended until the middle of the week for races in which incumbents are not running.

Both Sonora City Council incumbents, Colette Such and Jim Garaventa, declined to seek re-election, so their seats will have new members. Four candidates have qualified to run, Kurt Bryant, Suzanne Cruz, Darren Duez and Andy Merrill. Since the incumbents are not running, more candidates could theoretically emerge in the next few days.

Tuolumne County District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has no challenger, so he will run unopposed. District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell will face David Titchenal.

Also running unopposed are Assessor-Recorder Kaenan Whitman, County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista, District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke, Sheriff Bill Pooley and Tax Collector Justin Birtwhistle.

A prospective challenger emerged on Friday in the Superintendent of Schools race. Zachary Abernathy filed papers to run against incumbent Cathy Parker. However, the election’s office indicated late Friday that he had not qualified for the ballot, but no clarification was given. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the election’s office, and this morning, County Clerk and Auditor Debi Bautista reported that she is still reviewing his qualifications. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.