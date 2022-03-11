New myMotherLode.com Breaking News Alerts

Clear
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — myMotherLode.com is debuting a new feature today that allows you to stay on top of breaking news happenings in the Mother Lode.

Whether it is a nearby fire prompting evacuations, a major accident impacting traffic, or a significant new law passed, you will be the first to know by signing up for breaking news alerts that will come straight to your email.

It is an option that will help you quickly learn pertinent local news information.

You can sign up by clicking here.

