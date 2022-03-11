Science Fair Award Named After Nobel Prize Winner

Calaveras, CA– A new science award has been named after a scientist who was spent his childhood in Murphys and would go on to make Nobel Prize history. Albert Michelson was the first American scientist to be awarded the Nobel Prize in 1907. A plaque marks the location of his childhood home on Main Street.

A small group of individuals have recently formed a new advisory council to encourage increased participation in county STEM activities such as the Calaveras County Science Fair. Money has been raised to create prizes for science fair project category winners. Leaning on local history is what lead the group to create the “Nobel Laureate and Native Son, Albert Michelson Science Prize” while making sure to note that the prize is not associated with the Albert Michelson Elementary school in Murphys. In addition to a prize, they are forming a STEM Advisory Council that will offer coaching for students who plan on entering the science fair.

All Calaveras county students, grades 4th-12th are eligible to submit an entry into the Calaveras County Science Fair that is operated by Calaveras County office of Education. Each Science Fair Category winner will now receive $250 in cash. For more information on the Science Fair, click here.