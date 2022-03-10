Second Weekend In March Events

Jamestown Outdoor Market View Photo

Every month Jamestown Outdoor Marketplace features local artisan vendors and music from 10 AM to 4 PM. The whole family is welcome to come and participate in the games, dancing, a raffle and more in Historic Jamestown California. Details are featured in our Classifieds here.

This Saturday, March 12th is also 2nd Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora. Enjoy an evening downtown with music, arts, and dining. Stores will stay open late and many will be hosting makers, artists and musicians. Look for banners up and down Washington Street. On East Linoberg Street there will be St Patrick’s Day Pop-Up Concerts and Art Market from 12:30pm to 2pm is The Reel JustM, performing Indie Rock, 2pm to 4pm is Clavey Wood with Americana music, 4pm to 5pm is Sequoia, with Celtic music, and 5pm to 8pm is C.T. Locke, with sultry country rock.

Tuolumne County Arts is displaying the 35th Annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition at Angelo’s Hall in Columbia. Details are in the event listing and the list of winners is here.

Calaveras High School Advanced Drama is presenting its spring play, “Failure: A Love Story” by Phillip Dawkins, produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. The cast includes Abbee Wernick, Jolee Aleshire, Jordan Barry, Nate DeYarmon, Michael Barci, Cora Heusel, Kyra Zeugin, Scarlett Guerero Snyder, Dharma Devine, Emma Darmsted, Celeste Yeaman, Tyler Squires, and Kirstianna Cox. Details are in the community event listing here.

The deadline to enter the Mother Lode Art Association’s 67th Fine Art Show & Exhibition is Friday, March 18th. All Proceeds from entry fees, art sales, the silent auction, and raffle sales are used to support art education in area schools. In addition to their regular juried show, the association has added a juried student show, a WATCH community display, and the Sonora Photo club in-house photo contest. The show will be held at the Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington Street, opening Friday, April 8th 5pm-8pm with the Artist’s Reception.

Murphy’s Irish Days is next Saturday, March 19th, it is the primary fundraiser for the Murphys Business Association and the Murphys Firefighters Association. There will be a parade, artisan vendors and food booths and live entertainment from noon-4pm. If you have time, sign-up to volunteer, details are here.