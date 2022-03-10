Financial Aid To Calaveras County Businesses Hurt By COVID

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County businesses that were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can get a financial shot in the arm on a first-come first-served basis.

The County has received a federal Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $786,294 to assist with the response of continued economic challenges due to the virus. Eligible county businesses can apply for a COVID-19 Business Relief Grant.

Businesses that opened in 2020 may also be eligible for funding, according to county officials. They detailed, “Businesses must demonstrate they have been financially impacted as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Grants will be structured in three tiers with awards of $15,000, $30,000, or $50,000 based on net losses and need.”

The county provided this breakdown of how the funds will be distributed using a formula that categorizes businesses organizations into 3 tiers:

Tier 1 = Businesses with net revenue loss of $30,000 or more and/or more than a 20% net revenue loss.

Tier 2 = Businesses with net revenue loss between $15,001 to $29,999 and/or more than a 10% net revenue loss.

Tier 3 = Businesses with net revenue loss between $5,000 to $15,000 and/or more than 5% net revenue loss.

Applicants may apply online by clicking here. Following submission of the online Grant Application, applicants will be required to download grant support documents, complete/initial forms, and returned packets to:

Economic & Community Development Department at 891 Mountain Ranch Rd., Bldg. A San Andreas, CA 95249

Questions regarding the grants can be directed to the Economic & Community Development Department at econdev@co.calaveras.ca.us.

Grants applications will continue to be accepted until the funds run out.