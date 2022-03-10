Sonora High Appoints New Board Trustee

Sonora High School logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Sonora High School (SHS) has appointed a local religious leader and a substitute teacher at the school to fill a vacant board seat.

The Governing Board of the Sonora Union High School District gave notice today that it appointed David Wheeler to the seat at its March 8th meeting. Wheeler is filling the seat of the late community leader Randy Selesia who passed away in January, as earlier reported here.

Regarding his qualifications, School administrators tell Clarke Broadcasting that he is a pastor at the Sonora Community Church on Jamestown Road in Sonora. They detailed, “Wheeler is the father of current and past Sonora High School students. He has volunteered and served in our community for many years. He applied for the vacant board member seat because he feels a strong urge to continue to make investments in our county.”

Wheeler has also been a substitute teacher at the school for 7 years and volunteered for multiple sports programs while also serving on the SHS Site Council for 2 years.

Thirty days remain for a petition requesting an election be held instead of this appointment. It must be signed by 1.5 percent of the voters that voted in the last election of the Sonora Union High District. If none is filed then the Provisional Appointment stands, noted school administrators.