Sonora High School Board Looks To Fill Selesia’s Seat

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School Board of Trustees is seeking candidates to finish the term of the late community leader Randy Selesia who passed away last month.

Selesia, who was 74, had been appointed to the school board in 2021 and his term was scheduled to run through the upcoming November General Election.

The school board is looking to find someone to fill the role over at least the short-term. That person would have the option of running for re-election later this year.

Applications must be received by February 28.

The official notice from the district can be found below:

NOTICE is hereby given that all qualified persons who would like to apply for the open position on the Sonora Union High School District Board of Trustees may obtain an application by contacting the Sonora Union High School District Office, or accessing the district website at sonorahs.k12.ca.us. All applications must be received by Sonora Union High School District on or before February 28, 2022, not later than 4:00 p.m. to the Superintendent’s Office of the Sonora Union High School District Office at 100 School Street, Sonora, California or by email at shssupt@sonorahs.k12.ca.us.

Qualifications for Office

1. Submit a completed Candidate Information Sheet

2. Submit a letter of intent

3. Submit proof of residence in the Sonora Union High School District’s Trustee Area 1 (Sonora, Jamestown, and Chinese Camp School Districts)

4. Submit proof of age; must be at least 18 years of age

5. Must be a registered voter