Newsom Praises Biden Administration Restoring California Emission Standards

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Executive Order View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Reversing a Trump administration policy, the Biden administration is restoring California’s authority to set its own tailpipe pollution standards for cars.

An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) waiver was approved today (Wed. March 9) that allows California to set tough emissions rules for cars and SUVs that could be the road also likely ushering in stricter emissions standards for new passenger vehicles nationwide The state also will be allowed to impose mandates for so-called zero-emission vehicles that do not contribute to global warming.

“I thank the Biden Administration for righting the reckless wrongs of the Trump Administration and recognizing our decades-old authority to protect Californians and our planet,” said Governor Newsom. “The restoration of our state’s Clean Air Act waiver is a major victory for the environment, our economy, and the health of families across the country that comes at a pivotal moment underscoring the need to end our reliance on fossil fuels. California looks forward to partnering with the Biden Administration to make a zero-emission future a reality for all Americans.”

In 2019, Former President Donald Trump revoked California’s authority to set its own limits on auto emissions rolling back environmental rules he considered overly burdensome on businesses.

Slowing climate change is a top priority of the Biden Administration that has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. California’s vehicle standards, which are stricter than federal rules and are designed to address the state’s severe air pollution problems, have also been adopted by at least 15 states and the District of Columbia.