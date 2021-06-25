$22-million Allocated For Wagon Trail Project

Highway 4 Wagon Trail Project View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — A high-priority project in Calaveras County has received a boost of state funding.

The California Transportation Commission is awarding $22-million for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project. The money was needed to move forward with the construction of the 3.2 mile western segment between Bonanza Mine Way and Appaloosa Road. It should begin in January of next year and be completed by late 2023.

The project is a joint effort between Calaveras County, Caltrans and the Calaveras Council of Governments.

The team is now working to line up the final funding needed for the eastern segment that will run from the Cherokee Creek Bridge to Stockton Road near Angels Camp. The entire Highway 4 Wagon Trail Project will realign and reconstruct 6.5 miles of Highway 4 between Angels Camp and Copperopolis.

On a related note, a bridge will be replaced on Highway 4 at Cherokee Creek on the route. That will cost around $10-million and construction should start in 2023.