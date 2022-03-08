Clear
Supervisors Approve New Planning Committee Members

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government Building

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County has a planning committee that helps review things like changes to land-use policies.

It includes two board of supervisors, two members of the planning commission and three at-large members.

The terms expired recently for the at-large members, so three new members were appointed this morning. Several applications were received.

The Supervisors all individually ranked top candidates, and the two who emerged at the top were Gary Wilson of Jamestown and Brad Crawford of Groveland. They were unanimously approved in a vote. It was a tie for third between Marvin Keshner and James Franco. Supervisors David Goldemberg and Ryan Campbell then voted in favor of Keshner, and Anaiah Kirk, Kathleen Haff and Jaron Brandon went with Franco, who was approved.

The committee terms will run through February of next year.

