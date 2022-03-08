Police Seek Witness To Valley Springs Drive-By Shooting

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Valley Springs, Ca– In the early hours of March 4th at around 1:00am, Calaveras County Sheriffs office Deputies responded to the area of Sequoia Avenue and Myrtle Street in Valley Springs for a report of a male subject who had been shot.

Deputies found a 37 year old male with a single gunshot wound to his lower extremities. The subject was treated and transported to an local hospital for a injury that was considered “non-life threatening”. Deputies received very limited information as to the circumstances surrounding the gun wound. Two subjects were reportedly in front of a residence near the intersection where the shooting took place.A “dark colored vehicle”, reportedly drove by and a single gunshot was heard. The victim was struck in the leg and the suspect vehicle left the area.

A second witness in the area described two vehicles involved in the incident. The first was described as a gray or silver minivan and the second vehicle was described as a gray colored pickup. A subject wearing all red was seen entering the pickup before the vehicle left the area.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information is being provided by the Calaveras County Sheriffs Office but they are asking if anyone witnessed this incident or has information as to possible suspects involved, to please contact Sheriff’s Detectives at (209) 754-6500. Additionally law enforcement is asking if any residents or business near downtown Valley Springs have cameras that might of captured the incident or vehicles coming and leaving the area around March 4th at close to 1:00 am to please contact the detectives with anything noteworthy.