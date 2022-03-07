Sonora To Discuss Social Equity Committee And Traffic Project

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will pick up talks later today about whether to disband the city-appointed social equity committee.

We reported earlier that it was discussed for over two hours at the last meeting, but then Councilmember Jim Garaventa unexpectedly dropped off the Zoom call for the meeting, so a vote was put off until today. In addition, the council will discuss a related draft resolution the committee has been developing.

The council will also vote on approving a $450,000 contract with United Paving Maintenance for the Red Church Pedestrian and Circulation Improvement Project.

There will also be a mid-year budget report delivered.

The 5pm meeting will be held in person at City Hall and also virtually via Zoom.

Click here to view the full agenda.