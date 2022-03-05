Stalking And Human Trafficking Are Happening In Tuolumne County

(L to R) Community Services Coordinator Center For A Non-Violent Community Pamela Orebaug, Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke, and Deputy DA Stephanie Novelli View Photo

Sonora, CA – Stalking And Human Trafficking is not only happening across the country but right here in the Mother Lode.

To find out the impact of these crimes in Tuolumne County we have assembled a panel of experts that deal with these crimes and try to help the victims. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views guests are Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke, Deputy DA Stephanie Novelli and Pamela Orebaugh the Community Services Coordinator Center For A Non-Violent Community.

The discussion will focus on how victims are targeted, what is happening in the county, and prevention measures that can be taken. Deputy DA Stephanie Novelli details a major contributing factor for these crimes is online, explaining, “Technology I think would be the key point where these two crimes and behaviors intersect. Stalking victims are often reached out via technology. Having their communications monitored or being contacted without wanting to be contacted by the other party. With trafficking, it can also be initiated online.”

