Jamestown Man Identified In Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Jamestown, CA — The CHP has released the name of the man who was killed after being hit while walking recently along Highway 108/49 in the Jamestown area.

As reported earlier, the crash happened at around 6:40pm on Friday, February 25.

The man who died was 36-year-old James Jensen of Jamestown.

The CHP reports that he walked onto the highway and was hit by an oncoming pickup truck driven by Robert Campbell of Modesto. Campbell was uninjured in the crash. No additional new information has been released.