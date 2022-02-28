Pedestrian Dies In Jamestown Collision

Jamestown, CA — A 35-year-old man from Sonora was hit by a pickup truck on Highway 108/49 in the Jamestown area and died from injuries sustained.

The unidentified man was walking along the shoulder of the highway at around 6:40pm on Friday. The driver of the pickup truck was 65-year-old Robert Campbell of Modesto.

CHP Officer Steve Machado says, “The pedestrian suddenly entered the northbound lane, directly in front of Mr. Campbell’s vehicle. Before Mr. Campbell could take evasive action, the front of the pickup struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Adventist Health Sonora where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Campbell was not injured and many of the crash-related details are still under investigation.

Officer Machado does add, “Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor” in the fatal incident.