State Dollars Aim To Help Cleanup Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has successfully secured three “Clean California Grants” that will help with things like reducing litter, fixing sidewalks, and creating new beautification projects.

The first grant, $129,000, is for the “Don’t Trash Tuolumne-Cleanup and Encouragement Campaign.” It has three components and the goal is to eliminate existing litter and illegal dumping hotspots. There will be a countywide marketing campaign, a related mascot design competition for school kids, and on-the-ground efforts to clean up waste and prevent future trash accumulation.

The second grant, which at $1.3-million is the largest, is focused on downtown Jamestown. A Main Street mural will be installed by local artists, damaged sidewalks will be identified and repaired, shade trees will be planted, new park furniture installed, and newly improved trash receptacles. In addition, there will be the creation of a new welcoming image for downtown, a “vegetation triangle,” at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 108/49. County officials note it will include low maintenance and climate-tolerant plants.

The final grant, $249,000, will make improvements to the county-owned parking lot in downtown Groveland on Ponderosa Lane near Highway 120. There will be a new mural and restroom installed, better trash receptacles, new signage, an information kiosk, and new shade trees.

District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell offers high praise to county staff for securing the grant money. He tells Clarke Broadcasting, “Only 30-percent of the grant applications that were submitted to Clean California were approved, and our county had all three of our grants approved. I think the fact that we are rattling a lot of cages (at the state level) is making an impact. We are happy to see this money coming into our county.”

In addition, the Groveland Community Services District was separately awarded over $1-million for park improvements.