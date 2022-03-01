GOP: The Real State Of The Union

Microphone and US Flag View Photo

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) spoke about what he believes to be the real State of the Union ahead of tonight’s State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden.

McCarthy was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“On Tuesday, March 1, President Joe Biden will deliver what he believes to be the state of the Union. But what he and the Democrats think is the state of the Union is remarkably out of touch.

The American people know the truth. They see the rising crime across the country, the fentanyl streaming across the southern border. Many are losing their financial security because they’re being forced to pay more for groceries, gas, hotels, and just about everything else, and they lament the losses America’s children have incurred as a result of institutional failures.

House Republicans are listening to the real challenges Americans across the country are facing and are striving to see where we can make life a little bit easier for them — not harder.

Republicans are proud of this country and we stand with the men and women who continue to protect, serve, and care for their families and communities every day. Below is the real state of the Union, told by the American people who know it best. Here are their stories:

Ann Dorn of St. Louis, Missouri

“I am the widow of retired captain David Dorn, who was murdered June 2nd, 2020 during the George Floyd riots here in St. Louis while protecting his friend’s business…David would be very disappointed in our government right now for not supporting, and for disrespecting our first responders the way they have. Criminals have not been held accountable for committing violent crimes in our cities.”

Sheriff Michelle Cook of Clay County, Florida

“I’m a 30-year law enforcement veteran…I know for a fact that almost one million men and women put on a badge every single day and go out and protect and serve their communities. We don’t need to defund the police, we don’t need to reimagine the police. We need to support our first responders.”

Matt Stayner of Los Angeles, California

“My family and I live in Los Angeles, California — the most beautiful state in the union…However, my city of Los Angeles is suffering largely due to failed policies and decisions of our elected leaders.

“Unfortunately, my family was impacted, as my son was stabbed on a metro subway from downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica by a homeless man. And my car was stolen from our home. Fortunately, the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff came to our rescue, and my son was not injured and my car was found and returned.”

Judge Dale Carruthers of Terrell County, Texas

“The Biden Administration’s open border policy is a man-made crisis, exposing America to an unprecedented level of criminal activity…The county I represent, having 91 miles of border frontage, has experienced tremendous property damage due to immigrants illegally trespassing and causing property damage to fences and water lines.”

Sheriff Richard Jones of Butler County, Ohio

“I’ve been the sheriff here in Butler County, Ohio for 17 years. I’ve been in law enforcement for 45 years…The fentanyl that is coming across the border is unbelievable. It’s pouring into our country. It’s coming in disguised as baby aspirins…The drug cartel is killing us every day.”

Brandon Budlong, President of National Border Patrol Council Local 2724

“I’m the president of the National Border Patrol Council Local 2724, covering the states of New York and Pennsylvania. My officers and I have witnessed the largest explosion in illegal immigration in our nation’s history. Resources are at a breaking point and the safety and security of the American public is being put at huge risk. It is apparent the Biden administration is willing to put politics ahead of what is best for our citizens by pandering to his open border base.”

Doug Landers of Glasgow, Kentucky

“I own and operate four steakhouse restaurants in south central Kentucky…We have tremendous labor problems in our restaurants and across the whole country…Secondly, we have tremendous supply chain issues. Many of the problems we face with products are that they don’t show up at all or many times they show up as the wrong product…Lastly, pricing problems. Many of our items have gone up 30-40%.”

Jason Davenport of Bakersfield, California

“Right now we’re faced as farmers with the challenge of feeding this great nation…transportation is nowhere to be found, fuel costs are rising with no end in sight, and then the necessary inputs we need for fuel – not just fuel, but fertilizer, chemicals, equipment, parts and supplies, everything we need to keep the farm running is nowhere to be found. It takes 12 months right now to get a tractor. To get a pickup truck, it’s going to take 6-7 months. Labor is a serious challenge right now. The guys on our farm you know, they can’t work from home.”

Addison George of Naperville, Illinois

“Hi, my name is Addison George. I’m a 17-year-old junior at Naperville Central High School in Naperville, Illinoi and I haven’t had a normal year of high school yet. If I’m lucky, I might get a normal senior year…Of course, adults in my community have been going to bars, restaurants and sporting events normally even before I was able to step into a classroom two days a week.

“What I really wish is that the adults forcing these restrictions on kids and only kids would come and spend a day with us. Listen to us about how this is impacting our mental health. About how this is increasing drug and alcohol use. Not once has any leader in my state taken the time to understand how these restrictions are hurting us. Two years is a very long time and for some kids, the damage done will be permanent. Why are we the lowest priority, despite being the lowest risk?”

Hillary Lacomb of Covington, Louisiana

“I have two young girls who are both in the school system…Being that it was my daughter’s first year in kindergarten in the public school system, the fact that she has to wear a mask and that she thinks it’s normal really, really bothered me…Because we don’t live in fear. We live our lives. We live in a free nation, where we make choices…It’s not right and it’s not fair to our next generation coming up.”

Melisa Nichols of Wichita Falls, Texas

“I’m a former nurse for the United Regional Health Care System. I worked at United Regional for a year and a half before being terminated on January 7th…This was devastating. I lost everything for making my own medical decisions after working with Covid-19 patients for over a year and a half. These politicians and hospital administrators have no idea what it’s like to lose everything you worked for just for the right to make your own medical choices.”

President Biden's State of the Union Address will be broadcast tonight beginning at 6 PM