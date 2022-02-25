Update: HWY 108 Crash With Entrapment

Update at 11:20 a.m.: The CHP has now changed the injuries from major to minor and has called off the helicopter with a hoist. Further details on the crash are below.

Update at 10:55 a.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in the crash on Highway 108, between Long Barn and Cold Springs, near Bald Mountain Heliport Road in Tuolumne County.

The CHP now details that a vehicle went off the highway and plunged 400 feet down an embankment that is snow-covered and in rocky terrain. A jaws-of-life-like tool was used to free a male trapped inside. Also, an air ambulance along with a helicopter with a hoist has been called to the scene. Further details on the collision can be found below.

Original post at 10:45 a.m.: Long Barn, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on Highway 108 near Bald Mountain Heliport Road in Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that a vehicle went off the highway and ended up down an embankment about 200 ft. First responders are on the scene using a combi-tool to free a male that is trapped inside the vehicle. There is no word on injuries at this time. An air ambulance along with a helicopter with a hoist has been called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom. Tuolumne County Fire Department just this month received four new combi-tools, as earlier reported here.

