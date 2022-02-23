New Life-Saving Tools Deployed In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA – Life-saving tools purchased mostly from federal coronavirus pandemic funding are being put to work in Tuolumne County.

Noting that the “quality of rescue tools is increasing,” TCFD officials added, “This dedication is going to save lives of residents and visitors alike and we sincerely thank those involved in acquiring these vital pieces of equipment.”

Called a “combi-tool,” similar to the “Jaws of Life” the rescue extrication equipment is battery operated and fast, according to Tuolumne County Fire Department officials. Four of the tools, pictured in the image box, were purchased for $72,339 out of the $800,000 allocated to the department by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors from the federal American Rescue Plan funding. These tools are now part of the wintertime county-funded engines at Twain Harte, Blanchard (Don Pedro) and Groveland CAL FIRE stations and the volunteer-staffed TCFD Station 58 Cedar Ridge.

Another grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will pay for another combi-tool for the TCFD Station 55 Pinecrest and additional funding for Jaws of Life equipment for Columbia FPD Station 74, Mi Wuk Sugar Pine FPD Station 77, Twain Harte CSD Fire Station 72, TCFD Station 51 Mono Village.

The Holmatro PCT50 combi-tools arrived earlier this month. TCFD outlined some of the reasons it chose this specialized combination equipment:

Fastest Combi Tool on the market, thanks to Stepless Speed Maximization (PATENTED). A mechatronic system inside the tool continuously optimizes the motor and pump settings to deliver a maximized oil flow over the full pressure range. This results in unparalleled speed at any tool load.

Should there be a rescue in the water the tool is completely submersible.

10,443 max operating psi

418,145 lbf spreading force

15” spreading distance

12.6” cutting opening

19,558 lbf max squeezing force

23,380 lbf max pulling force

Weight 44.8 lbs.

NFPA 1936 compliant