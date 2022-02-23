Update: Two-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Sonora Slowing Traffic

S. Washington Street crash in Sonora View Photos

Update at 4:30 p.m.: Sonora Police report that a tow crew has removed the wreckage after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Sonora and traffic is moving freely once again along South Washington Street. Further details on the collision are below.

Original post at 3:20 p.m.: Sonora, CA — A crash on South Washington Street in downtown Sonora is slowing traffic.

Sonora Police report the collision happened around 3:20 p.m. at the West Church Street intersection in front of the Stockton Bank. One vehicle, an SUV, is on its side with a person trapped inside. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries. Officers are directing traffic, as it is backed up in both directions. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.