Smoky Skies To Remain In Calaveras County

Wilseyville, CA – A two-day burn to reduce forest fuels is set to be ignited the next two days in Calaveras County.

The project is in the North-Eastern portion of Calaveras County, four miles north of Wilseyville near Winton Road. It is part of CAL FIRE’s Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site prescribed burn that has been ongoing this winter and will continue into the spring if conditions remain favorable for burning. Burning at this site also took place over this past weekend through Valentine’s Day, as detailed here.

Smoke may be visible in the area and from communities along Highway 26. The prescribed burn is scheduled to begin Wednesday, February 16, and Thursday, February 17, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. The public is asked not to report the smoke as a wildfire.