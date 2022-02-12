A Burn To Last Through Valentine’s Day

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A prescribed burn will be set ablaze this morning and run through Valentine’s Day in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County.

CAL FIRE will be conducting the burning operation on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site beginning at 10 a.m. today (Saturday, Feb. 12) and running through Monday, Valentine’s Day (Feb.14). Designed to reduce forest fuels in strategic locations, the burn area is four miles north of Wilseyville near Winton Road in the North-Eastern portion of the county. Smoke may be visible in that area and to motorists traveling along Highway 26 during burning.

Crews will conduct the burning operations from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each of the three days, weather permitting. Prescribed burns within this project area are anticipated to last throughout the winter and spring, conditions allowing.

Resources on scene will consist of two engines, one fire crew, a Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) representative, and cooperating agencies.