GOP Fresno Supervisor Will Challenge McClintock In Congressional Race

Nathan Magsig and Tom McClintock View Photo

Sonora, CA — Republican Congressman Tom McClintock is running for election in Congressional District Five, which covers the Mother Lode region.

His current Congressional District Four is being split in half as part of redistricting. The new US House District Five starts near the foothills outside of Sacramento and goes through parts or all of El Dorado, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Mariposa, Stanislaus, Madera and Fresno counties.

McClintock states that all eight of those Republican county chairs have voted to endorse his candidacy, including Randy Hanvelt in Tuolumne County and Edward Langan in Calaveras County.

The group put out a joint statement, reading, “Congressman McClintock is a proven constitutional conservative who has been unwavering in his commitment to always fight for our shared conservative values.”

McClintock has also secured the endorsement of former Fresno Congressional leader Devin Nunes.

McClintock will have a Republican challenger in the race, though.

This morning Fresno County Supervisor, and former Clovis Mayor, Nathan Magsig, announced his candidacy.

In doing so he referenced responding to the 2020 Creek Fire, stating, “While Gov. Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris staged photo-ops in the rubble, I spent weeks coordinating with Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service fire crews to relieve the burden of communicating to my neighbors about rescue operations and whether their homes were still standing.”

Magsig goes on to say, “In recent weeks, I’ve heard from too many residents and neighbors calling for someone in Washington that fully embraces the word “Representative” – not just a strong voice, but a leader who listens to the needs of their neighbors.”

McClintock and Magsig are the only two candidates who have announced intentions to run for Congressional District Five at this point.

The primary election will be held in June and the top-two vote-getters will move onto the General Election in November.