TCSO Identifies Remains As Missing Man

Site where human remains were found in Twain Harte

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that human remains found in a forested area of Twain Harte are a man who went missing from Sonora last October.

He is identified by officials as 31-year-old Rod Trujillo.

The sheriff’s office reports, “The investigation is ongoing but there is no foul play suspected at this time.”

Concluding, “We express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Trujillo.”

The remains were located on January 24 near the old Sierra Pines Golf Course in the area of South Fork Road. No additional information is immediately available.